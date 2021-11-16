Soriano Motori is a boutique electric motorcycle company based in Italy, and is a relatively new player in the game, having started in May, 2019. However, despite its newcomer status, the company, headed by Marco Antonio Soriano, has flaunted some striking and beautiful electric machines. On top of that, Soriano also recently announced that it was accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for its luxurious electric machines.

Now, in October 2021, Soriano Motori announced that it would be showcasing its bikes at EICMA, slated for November 25 to 28, 2021. The bikes it plans on displaying could quite possibly be one of the most radical and striking electric two-wheelers in the market. The Giaguaro electric superbike is expected to come in two versions—V1S and V1R—and will be made entirely in Italy. Unlike conventional electric motorcycles, the Giaguaro features two electric motors which consist of liquid-cooled brushless units developed in partnership with Moog.

To keep temps at bay, the Giaguaro features two radiators at the front of the bike. Power output is pegged at 60 kW, that’s around 80 horsepower in internal-combustion lingo, for the V1S, and 72 kW, or 97 ponies, for the V1R. Both machines pump out 155 Nm, or 114 ft-lbs of torque. This high-performance powertrain sips juice from two lithium-ion battery packs which promise to return a range of around 112 miles on a single charge. The bike gets an optional fast-charger, which boosts battery charging to just one hour. Otherwise, the battery can be fully charged in five hours.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Giaguaro is the fact that it comes equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. While other electric two-wheelers do away with a transmission altogether, Soriano Motori wanted to deliver a riding experience as close to that of a traditional gasoline-powered motorcycle, hence the manual transmission complete with a hydraulic wet clutch.

Apart from this, we find modern-day electronics on the Giaguaro, such as a large, eight-inch, full-color, TFT display complete with touch-screen functionality. The unit is mounted atop the faux fuel tank, providing easy access for the rider to view and toggle between features and modes. With EICMA just around the corner, expect to see the Giaguaro, as well as other new and exciting innovations from Soriano Motori.