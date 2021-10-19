Remember Soriano Motori? Founded in May, 2019, by investor Marco Soriano, the new electric bike startup seeks to revive the historic motorcycle marque’s name for a new era. The company originally planned a grand unveiling of its first models at EICMA 2020, but you’re probably well aware of how that event didn’t end up happening. It was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, like so many other events that year.

That didn’t stop Soriano Motori from forging ahead and taking preorders for its first three models. In fact, in December, 2020, the company announced that it would accept various forms of cryptocurrency as preorder payment. That made the boutique bike maker the first moto brand to do so, though it probably won’t be the last.

Now it’s October, 2021, and with just slightly over one month to go before EICMA 2021 kicks off in Milan, Soriano Motori just announced that it’s going to show off its 2022 model range in person at the show. Attendees can look forward to finally seeing Soriano EV Giuguaro V1R, V1S, and V1 Gara models in person—as well as anything else the company wants to unveil.

There’s apparently more than meets the eye to Soriano’s future plans, as well. Although it has yet to reveal any details, Marco Soriano told Motociclismo.IT that “Soriano Motori wants to reinvent the business model of the motorcycle sector.”

Hopefully, more details about how the company plans to do this will be forthcoming, either at EICMA 2021 or in the not-too-distant future. He also went on to say that the company’s range of services will be unmatched in the world. However, at this point, it’s not clear how much of that is simply talking up his company, or whether he has specific plans in mind to which he’s referring.

We look forward to seeing what Soriano Motori and everyone else has to show the world at EICMA at the end of November 2021.