Are you looking for a new motorcycle? Since the appropriate answer is almost always yes (even if you don’t intend to buy it right now), you may want to consider this 2015 Yamaha FJR 1300. Why this particular one, and not some other example of Yamaha’s big ol’ sport touring machine? According to current owner Alex Jones (not the one you’re thinking, just someone else who shares the name), this is the very bike that he just beat the cross-country Cannonball record on.

Now, unlike, say, Guinness World Record certification, there’s no sanctioning body for this kind of thing. Jones told Road and Track that he started at Red Ball Garage in New York City, New York on October 17, 2021 at 6:24 a.m. Eastern. He then rode straight through to the Portofino Hotel in Redondo Beach, California, making only seven stops along the way. Total time to completion was 32 hours and 52 minutes, and Jones provided a bevy of notarized statements and hourly GPS screenshots to R&T to bolster his claims.

Jones purchased the FJR for exactly this feat, with 80,000 miles already on the clock, for $4,000. All modifications he made were extremely purposeful, and include a V-stream windshield, various phone mounts and power points, Denali DRL lights, Denali Powerhub2 fuse box, an Antigravity lithium-ion battery, Adaptiv TPX hard-wired laser jammer, Valentine One radar detector, Cortech tank bag, highway pegs, sheepskin seat cover, Best Rest LED headlight, 7-gallon auxiliary fuel cell, and a top case. The fuel cell can easily be removed with just four bolts, according to Jones’ listing. A passenger seat and luggage mount will be included with purchase for the next owner.

Jones lives in Dallas, Texas, and the new number on the odometer after that trip now reads 86,500. So of course, the next owner will want to know a few things about maintenance. The listing says that brake pads and wheel bearings were replaced 10,000 miles ago—so, presumably before Jones even got his hands on the thing. He’s since replaced the tires with a set of Michelin Road GT 4s for the next owner.

Gaskets, bearings, and other parts are included, but Jones doesn’t really give details about those in the listing. He says he does have the title and oil change records present and accounted for, though. Asking price is $7,400. What do you think?