On October 31, 2021, Husqvarna officially unveiled the highly anticipated Norden 901 adventure bike. Sharing a lot in common with its successful sibling, the KTM 890 Adventure, the Norden 901 offers a different flavor when it comes to styling. While the KTM 890 Adventure flaunts jagged edges, loud colors, and aggressive styling, the Norden dials things down a bit with streamlined styling with a dash of retro inspiration.

It does, however, get KTM's potent 899cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out 105 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque—an engine that has proven itself as a reliable, dependable power plant. Just like the KTM, we find WP Apex 43mm adjustable front suspension, and a matching WP Apex rear monoshock boasting preload and rebound adjustability. Modern-day, performance-oriented amenities are plentiful on the Norden, too, with switchable Bosch ABS available as standard. J.Juan calipers clamping onto a pair of 320mm front rotors and a single 260 rear rotor serve as the anchors to this go-anywhere machine.

While the performance and tech sheet of the Husqvarna Norden 901 are undeniably impressive, this bike is equally about the style and aesthetic. What better way to exude a premium, rugged aesthetic than to have a matching apparel collection exclusive for this bike? That's exactly what REV'IT! has done, by partnering up with Husqvarna for the Norden 901 Functional Apparel collection. The Dutch gear and equipment company has developed a range of riding gear specifically for the Norden 901, and is expected to release the collection in 2022.

REV'IT! is calling it the Scalar series, and will roll out Husqvarna Norden 901-branded jackets, pants, and gloves. REV'IT! states that the new apparel collection "perfectly complements the outstanding design of the motorcycle." The company has yet to release the official technical specifications of the Scalar series, however, it does state that the gear has been developed to keep riders warm, dry, and safe all year round. Judging from the pictures, the new Norden 901 Functional Apparel collection features the same dark, neo-retro-inspired aesthetic as that of the bike itself.