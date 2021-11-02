Level Up Your Street Game With REV'IT!'s New Shade H2O Jacket

REV'IT! has released a new, entry-level, street-oriented jacket called the Shade H2O. This no-frills jacket has been designed after the companies most successful summer jacket, the Eclipse, yet has been optimized for use in colder, wetter weather. In essence, the Shade H2O is a back-to-basics, waterproof riding jacket that can be worn for all types of riding.

When it comes to protection, the Shade H2O has you covered. REV'IT! conducts extensive tests on its products, to ensure maximum safety and protection. The Shade H2O promises superior impact protection and abrasion resistance thanks to SEESMART CE-level 1 armor situated on the shoulders and elbows. Furthermore, the jacket can accommodate a CE-level 2 SEESOFT back protector. The Shade H2O is guaranteed waterproof thanks to hydratex|Mesh G-liner interated into its construction. Apart from offering waterproofing capabilities, it also protects you from windchill, especially on long, cold rides.

Other safety features include subtle, yet effective high-visibility elements on the front and back. Reflection panels integrated into the jacket's design offer excellent day and night visibility from all angles. The high-visibility panels make use of a sophisticated fabric welding technique, rather than conventional stitching. Not only does this keep things completely waterproof, but eliminates the risk of tearing at the seams in the event of a tumble.

Of course, apart from safety and protection, REV'IT! tends to offer rather unique style when it comes to its riding gear. The H2O jacket is no different. It's available in a variety of color options with plain colors consisting of dark green, blue, and black. Those with a more adventurous palette can opt for the Camo Light Gray option, too. There's also a ladies-specific Shade H2O jacket, which is available in a striking Leopard-Dark Gray print, or more subdued blue and black colors. As far as pricing goes, the REV'IT! Shade H2O jacket retails for 239.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $278 USD.