Back in October, 2020, organizers of Wisconsin’s Mama Tried and Flat Out Friday were still reeling from having to cancel their 2020 show at the last minute. The show had been scheduled for March, 2020, which turned out to be especially bad luck since that’s when most of the U.S. began shutting all kinds of things down due to the pandemic. At the time, Mama Tried hoped to host the event later on in 2020, but that didn’t pan out.

Instead, organizers announced that while they did intend to host Mama Tried 2021 and Flat Out Friday, both events would move to December, 2021 to give them the best chance of actually happening this year. At the time, they said, February 2021 seemed like it was too soon, and that the pandemic situation didn’t seem resolved enough to confidently declare those early-2021 dates.

Hindsight is always 20/20, and it’s easy to see from our lofty November, 2021 perches that they were totally right to hold off. As of November 8, 2021, the event is officially a go for December 3 through 5, 2021. Tickets are currently on sale for Flat Out Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday of Mama Tried 2021. Flat Out Friday advance tickets are $16 apiece, while tickets to Mama Tried for each day are $10 apiece. Prices do not include convenience or other fees.

Importantly, if you’re currently holding tickets for the postponed March 2020 show, organizers say they will be honored for this rescheduled December 2021 event. That includes both tickets for Mama Tried on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 as well as Flat Out Friday on Friday, December 3. As for venues, Mama Tried will take place at Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while Flat Out Friday will be held at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.