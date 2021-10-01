Some of the best riders in the world have trusted their safety to X-Lite helmets. From three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo to current Tech 3 KTM rider Danilo Petrucci, the Italian lid maker has protected some of the biggest names in the sport. The brand’s X-803 flagship model delivers all the protection and features that the best riders in the world enjoy and the new Hangar livery is bound to turn heads on the street and at the track.

Constructed from a carbon fiber shell, the X-Lite X-803 meets ECE 22.05 standards while remaining ultra-light at an even 3 pounds. The adjustable ASD aerodynamic system minimizes drag and minimizes lift at high speeds. Two crown air inlets, one chin port, and one front intake redirect air to cool the rider while two side extractors pull fresh air into the helmet. If the temperatures do rise, the antibacterial liner is fully removable and washable.

The clear anti-scratch visor comes with a fog-resistant Pinlock insert and the tool-less visor removal system allows users to swap shields on the go. Of course, the carbon fiber shell, generous padding, and double-d buckle chinstrap closure provide race-worthy protection. If the worst does occur, however, the Nolan Emergency Release System (NERS) allows emergency responders to quickly remove the helmet’s interior padding.

The new Hangar graphics not only showcase X-Lite's lovely carbon fiber weave but highlights the helmet with bright graphics. The accent colors should get the attention of fellow motorists and track riders alike. Retailing for €649.99 (≈ $750 USD), the X-803 Hangar comes in three shells that span the XXS-XXL sizes. No, we may not achieve the speeds of Jorge Lorenzo or Danilo Petrucci, but we can still enjoy the same protection as the best in the world with the X-Lite X-803 helmet.