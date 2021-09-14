To say that MotoGP racers are masters of the trade would be a ridiculous understatement. A quick glance at the Instagram pages of these talented riders would quickly reveal that their motorcycling prowess goes well and truly beyond just that of road racing. A lot of MotoGP racers cross-train through other two-wheeled disciplines. We know that Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, and Jack Miller are also avid motocross riders.

As it would turn out, being proficient in off-road riding gives you quite the solid foundation for road racing. That said, outgoing KTM MotoGP racer Danilo Petrucci should have no problem adjusting to his next stint. While jumping ship from the MotoGP to the Dakar Rally may seem like interdimensional travel, Petrucci is more than capable of running a Dakar-spec dirt bike through its paces at a competitive pace. It isn’t a surprise, therefore, that KTM has offered him a contract to participate in future seasons of the Dakar Rally.

Dakar Rally FIA 2022 Cross-Country World Championship

While chances of Petrucci racing in the 2022 Dakar Rally aren’t exactly set in stone yet, it appears that the Italian racer is seriously considering making the shift. Should Petrucci accept the offer, he will likely sit on the sidelines of the 2022 Dakar Rally while learning the ropes of one of the most rigorous rally races the world has ever seen. In a report by Motorsport, Petrucci confirmed that KTM indeed offered him a contract following the end of the 2022 MotoGP season.

In the report by Motorsport, Petrucci expressed his sentiments towards being offered a spot by KTM CEO Stefan Pierer at the Dakar Rally stating, “I thought he was joking, but he was not. We started to talk and then two days ago Pit called me and repeated to me more or less what they told me on Saturday.” He continued by saying that he had always wanted to race in the Dakar Rally, “There is this option that I’m taking really on my mind because I always would like to race there.”