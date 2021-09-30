A new and exciting electric two-wheeler has emerged from Ukrainian tech startup EMGo Technology. The company, established just three years ago, has pulled the covers off of its rugged electric motorcycle dubbed the ScrAmper. Clearly a rather hilarious portmanteau of the words "Scrambler" and "Ampere," the ScrAmper does have some serious performance behind its rather cute name.

You see, EMGo Technology describes the ScrAmper as a powerful and engaging machine both on and off-road. It employs, however, a street-oriented platform which is most at home in the urban setting. It also features a tall 207 mm ground clearance, making it a fun electric bike you can hoon around with in the city of on light trails. Do note, however, that EMGo explicitly states that the ScrAmper "is not an enduro." So, I don't think it'll be a good idea to take this bike on tight single tracks or take on some big jumps.

On the technical side of things, the ScrAmper makes use of EMGo's proprietary patented battery cooling technology called the HD10 Power Pack. This allows the lithium-ion battery to operate in what EMGo refers to as "Heavy Duty Mode" for extended periods of time while keeping battery temperatures below 38 degrees Celsius. This innovative cooling system also aids in the fast-charging capabilities of the battery. Speaking of the charger, the bike's fast charger is integrated into the bike, providing an impressive charging speed from zero to full in a little more than an hour and a half (EMGo claims 100 minutes from zero to 100 percent).

Of course, we've saved the best for last. The EMGo ScrAmper's power plant consists of a centrally mounted Brushless DC Electric Motor which churns out a nominal power output of 9 kW, or the equivalent of 12 horsepower, and a maximum power output of 16 kW, or roughly 21 ponies. What's more is that the ScrAmper gets a conventional manual transmission—yes, a manual transmission on an electric motorcycle! The four-speed transmission works in the same way as that of a gasoline-powered motorcycle, retaining some of that familiarity and soon-to-be nostalgic character. EMGo claims a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour, or 81 miles per hour.