In the motorcycle gear market, there’s typically a gulf between sport-oriented jackets and retro-inspired pieces. Unfortunately, the most technologically advanced jackets usually don the most aggressive styling. Those highly technical designs don’t appeal to all riders, especially those on modern-classics and cruisers.

With airbag vests offering the highest impact protection today, it’s easy to find a compatible sport jacket, but French gear maker Furygan proves that airbags aren’t just for sportbike riders with the Shana women’s jacket. Composed of a waxed cowhide exterior and a satin-finished polyester liner, the leather jacket values both protection and comfort.

A classic silhouette and tuck and roll panels at the shoulders and cuffs capture the vintage vibe while two zippers at the waist and press studs at the wrists help personalize the fit. The removable thermal liner also prepares the Shana for various weather conditions. With two exterior and two interior pockets, the jacket has more than enough storage for the road. An additional pocket on the left forearm provides a convenient pouch to stash away easily accessible items (phone, wallet, etc.).

Though Furygan delivers a handsome leather jacket, the Shana isn’t content with just being pretty. The D3O armor at the shoulders and elbows provides premium impact protection, while a back pocket allows users to fit a back protector (sold separately). For those that really prize protection, the Shana is also compatible with Furygan’s wireless airbag. The In&Motion-based airbag system easily slips under the leather jacket with a D3O back protector integrated into the vest.

Retailing for €369.90 (≈ $430 USD), the Furygan jacket is an affordable option for retro-leaning riders that expect the best protection on the market. The Shana comes in black and brown colorways and spans sizes S-2XL. Yes, sport-oriented gear still offers the most airbag-compatible options, but the Furygan Shana is helping close the gap.