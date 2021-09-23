Add This 1981 Honda CBX Super Sport To Your Collection

If you sometimes find it difficult to sleep at night, and turn to RideApart to read up on some awesome motorcycle content to help ease you into bed, but you also have a tiny problem of acquiring one too many project bikes, then you may want to save this story for some other time—or not.

Project bikes are truly an awesome thing. Not only do they potentially offer you the potential of actually hitting the road in a desirable-to-you machine, they also teach you a thing or two about wrenching on a motorcycle. This is especially true if the project bike in question is in relatively good condition, and just needs some tweaks here and there to get it all set and running. Speaking about project bikes, with the end of summer just around the corner, now may be the perfect time to get started on that project bike you've been thinking of. Who knows, maybe it'll be ready just in time for the next riding season.

Those of you who have a penchant for multi-cylinder bikes will definitely be familiar with Honda's screaming inline-six found in the CBX. Well, I just so happened to come across this little gem; a 1981 Honda CBX Super Sport listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. Since I live halfway across the globe, and wouldn't be able to get my hands on this bike even if I wanted to, I'm leaving it up to you, dear readers, to give this beautiful sport tourer a new home. This bike in particular is a 1981 model finished in gray with black and red accents—by far my favorite colorway for the Honda CBX.

The listing notes that the bike is in original condition, but is far from perfect. Of course, given its age, there's no surprise that the hands of time have all but aged this machine. For instance, the seller notes some blemishes on the paint and decals. It's also important to note that this bike, although running, has some trouble idling and requires a choke in order to stay running. It could be as simple as a carburetor issue—something I'm more than certain will be a doable job for a lot of you (although it's worth mentioning that this bike has six of them).

The listing also notes a few aftermarket components on this bike consisting of a Corbin saddle and replacement hand grips. The bike also comes with color-matched detachable hard cases, making it perfect for long-distance touring, provided of course, it gets sorted out to run properly first. As of this writing, the bike currently has a standing bid of just $5,000, with bidding closing in two days. So, if this bike is of interest to you, be sure to visit the original listing linked below for more information, and to place a bid.