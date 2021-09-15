Lexmoto may be a brand we’ve never heard of in the U.S., however, over in Europe, this British motorcycle distributor gives first time riders some really enticing sportbike options. The Lexmoto LXS, in particular, is an A1-compliant 125cc sportbike, but it bears the dimensions and aggressive styling of a much larger, more performance-oriented machine.

The company has begun exporting its products to other parts of Europe, with the Pegasus 300 now venturing into the French market. This A2-compliant maxi-scooter seeks to lock horns directly with the dominant 300cc maxi-scooters in the market. For years now, Yamaha and Honda have been sitting at the top of the food chain with the XMAX and Forza 350 respectively. However, given the fact that Lexmoto sources its motorcycles from China, it could definitely use price as its competitive advantage.

On paper, however, the Pegasus 300 presents itself as a basic, no-frills scooter ready to go the distance. Lexmoto describes it as an urban and suburban scooter, and has outfitted it with practical features such as a USB socket, and voluminous under-seat storage. A set of full-LED lighting keeps things visible at night, too. The scooter gets a long and cushy two-up saddle, hinting at its willingness to embark on long-distance rides, and sporty-style bodywork with a large windscreen for added wind protection on the highway.

Powering the Pegasus 300 is a Euro5-certified 276cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. With an output of 26 horsepower, the Scooter is more than capable of plenty of miles on the highway, with its 177kg wet weight with a low center of gravity providing added stability. The Lexmoto Pegasus 300 is compatible with A2 license holders, but there’s nothing stopping full license holders from buying this practical machine. As for pricing, the Pegasus 300 retails for an affordable 4,600 Euros, or the equivalent of $5,428.