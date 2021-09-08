SW-Motech Launches Range Of Accessories For Ducati Multistrada V4

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is a bike of many firsts for Ducati. For starters, it’s the first time they’ve fitted a four-cylinder motor in a Multistrada. What’s more is that this is also the first bike in Ducati’s modern lineup to forego the company’s famed Desmodromic valve actuation. Not only that, but the Multistrada has become, now more than ever, the crossroads between performance-oriented technology and versatile utility.

With that in mind, it isn’t surprising that the Multistrada continues to be the favorite long distance tourer of many riders out there. Of course, in order to bring this bike’s utility to the next level, some work needs to be done. Luckily, SW-Motech has a plethora of options which are as vast and wide as the Multistrada’s capabilities. The company has developed a whole host of accessories tailored to suit the needs of a vast array of riders. For long distance, multi-day trips, removable PRO side carriers can mount soft or hard luggage, depending on your preferences.

SW-Motech’s PRO side carriers, which are compatible with both the Multistrada V4 and the previous generation 1260, feature a firm locking mechanism for the TRAX ADV aluminum panniers, as well as the sporty and streamlined AERO ABS side cases. Furthermore, a top case can easily be added into the mix, in case you’re embarking on your adventure with a passenger.

To accommodate the TRAX ADV, the SW-Motech Street Rack and Alu Rack luggage holders fit firmly into the tail of this capable adventurer. For a more street-oriented approach, the Urban ABS top case is also available, and is likewise compatible with the Street Rack.

Those of you who prefer soft luggage options, perhaps for shorter trips out of town or around the city, will be best served by SW-Motech’s PRO tail bags. The company’s newest offering, the Rackpack set, consists of the Street Rack luggage carrier, along with a PRO Rackpack tail bag. This tailbag is a heavy duty luggage option made out of robust ballistic nylon and tear and abrasion-resistant EVA material to ensure the safety and security of your luggage.

Of course, apart from all the new and exciting luggage options for the Ducati Multistrada V4, SW-Motech offers universal storage options such as PRO tank bags, tail bags, and panniers which are compatible with its proprietary locking system. All these products and more are available in SW-Motech’s official website linked below.