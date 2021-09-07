American Honda Motor Company and Iconic Motorbike Auctions are teaming to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in 2021. It's the 30th anniversary of Honda's involvement with the charity, so they're going extra big this time around.

As we mentioned in August, Honda is auctioning off not one, not two, but three separate zero-mile CBR1000RR Repsol bikes from its private collection. They're being offered with no reserve, with all proceeds benefiting the PBTF. Let's take a look.

If you wanted bells and whistles on your CBR1000RR, the Repsol bikes were more than just a pretty face covered in MotoGP graphics. The bikes for sale here are a 2005, 2007, and 2009 respectively. Each has plenty of performance baked in from the factory.

Let's start with the engine. The beating heart was a DOHC, liquid-cooled, 998cc inline four that featured both dual-stage fuel injection and two-stage ram air. It made a claimed 172 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque. Top speed was said to be 175 mph (or maybe even slightly higher), with a 0 to 60 time of just 2.7 seconds. Whew, lads. Are you fanning yourselves yet?

Quite naturally, that wasn't anywhere near all that was special about these bikes. Built on a foundation of Honda Racing Corporation research and development, the aluminum twin-spar frame, Pro-Link rear suspension, and aluminum swingarm all worked together to keep the handling as quick and nimble as you could want. A 43mm USD fork fitted with a Kayaba-codeveloped Honda Electronic Steering Damper only amplified those qualities.

Mass centralization and keeping the weight under 400 pounds were major bike points on the engineering brief. A pair of 17-inch hollow-spoked alloy wheels helped shave valuable ounces, while the engine and fuel cell design and layout helped keep the weight low down in the chassis.

Gallery: 3 Sweet Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Editions Up For Grabs For A Good Cause

16 Photos

If you're going to go fast, you'd also better be able to stop quickly. The CBR1000RR Repsol editions came with dual 310mm floating rotor setups and radially-mounted four-piston calipers.

The iconic RC211V livery turns heads, but as you can see, there's a lot to love about these bikes. The 2007 and 2009 versions added more refinements to an already-strong package, generally addressing one of three concerns: generating more power, reducing weight, or improving handling. Fireblades just kept getting sharper with every generation.

All three auctions end on Friday, September 10, 2021. Iconic is happy to schedule in-person examination time if you’re near Santa Monica, California and want to see these up close before bidding. As of September 7, the 2005 and 2007 are up to $16,100 apiece, while the 2009 is hovering at $13,600 (the listing notes minor cosmetic flaws on it, where there aren't any mentioned on the 2005 and 2007). Head to Iconic's website to see more and bid.