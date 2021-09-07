This 1969 Honda Z50A Mini Trail Is Looking For A New Master

There's just something so appealing about Honda's mini bike lineup from the late sixties throughout the eighties. These bikes had such an approachable nature to them, so much so that they painted a sharp contrast against the burly aesthetic that was then stereotypical of the classic American biker. It really isn't surprising that bikes like the Honda Monkey and Grom continue to have such a strong following, even to this day.

I've always seen mini bikes as transcendent machines, in a sense that they offer the innocent and unadulterated enjoyment of two wheels in its simplest form. A lot of us get into motorcycling thanks to the cool-factor, whatever we perceive this to be. Mini bikes, however, offer a different kind of cool, and paint a very friendly image of motorcycling—one that doesn't take life too seriously.

With that, those of you in the market for a fine example of one of Honda's popular tiny machines may want to check out this 1969 Honda Z50A Mini Trail. Listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, this bike will surely make for a fine addition to your collection—be it as a fun toy for around the neighborhood, or as a display piece in your garage or showroom. This bike is finished in a cool-to-the-eyes blue and silver paint job, and is complete with chrome fenders. All original componentry is present, although the bike has been restored under previous ownership. It gets a height-adjustable saddle, drop-down bars, and the standard upswept exhaust.

This particular 1969 Honda Z50A Mini Trail, or K1 as it was colloquially referred to as, seems to have been imported into the U.S. in 2000, as it has a California off-highway title from that year. It was acquired by the selling dealer in April of this year, and has undergone extensive maintenance in preparation for the sale. The fuel system received an overhaul, with new fuel filters installed, the carb cleaned, and the fuel flushed. Under previous ownership, the bike was repainted in the current blue and silver colorway, and its wheels were restored and fitted with Cheng Shin tube-type rubber.

This 1969 Honda Z50 Mini Trail draws power from a petite 49cc, OHC, single-cylinder motor. With the raging power of two ponies on tap, this bike will propel itself from zero to sixty in, uh, never, but it's sure to put a smile on your face as you trundle down the street on such a quirky machine. Listed at no reserve, the current bid for this mini-bike stands at just $1,969 USD. If you'd like to snatch this bike up and add it to your collection, be sure to visit the original listing linked below for more information and to place a bid.