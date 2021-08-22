Harley's newest adventure-tourer grabs headlines all around the world for its technological advancement and is a sign of how far the brand has come since its establishment in 1903.

Here’s a particular Harley that’s some sort of a time capsule. The owner spent ten years refurbishing this unit. He acquired it around the early 2000s and completed the project circa 2010. The work that has gone into this Model J includes a full repaint in green and rebuilding the bike’s engine.

Again, the owner did some work on the 989cc F-head V-twin. The bike was new, it made 9 horsepower, which was likely a marvel for its time. Fueling the bike is a Schebler DeLuxe carburetor with a “Pipes O’ Pan” exhaust system. The engine rebuild was conducted in 2004.

It’s rare to see a bike of this vintage in such great condition. Considering that more than 10 years have passed since it was restored, the owner kept it in great shape.

The rest of the body is finished stellarly. The black-painted 18-inch rims are wrapped in Coker tires which were mounted in the 2000s, which are pretty old, but the spokes are new, having been changed in 2021. Braking power is provided by a pair of drums on both ends of the vehicle. Damping duties are handled by a springer front fork paired with a rigid rear frame. To keep the driver from bucking off, the bike comes with a spring seat.

Take note that this is also a bike from the 1930s, so it features controls that are slightly different in comparison to the modern control scheme we have today. The Harley comes with a twist-grip throttle on the right, and twist-grip spark control, and a rear-view mirror on the left side. The gearbox controls are located on the left with a rocker foot clutch.

While the true mileage is unknown, the seller noted that he ran about 50 miles in about six years. The bike comes with an original 1929 New York license plate and it also comes with a transferable New York registration.

The bidding ends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and is currently going for $37,750 USD. It’s not every day that you get the chance to own a piece of history. This is an original, albeit refurbished, an example from an era before cruisers were actually a thing. Get it while you can.