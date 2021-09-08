REV'IT! has introduced its most premium and versatile jacket in its 2021 DIRT Series of motorcycle apparel, the Element. This jacket is the company's most premium lightweight motorcycle jacket, and is ideal for both on and off-road use, with comfort and safety features skewed towards the adventurous rider. It makes use of an active-fit design, waterproofing, and premium protective equipment to keep you covered no matter where you ride.

From a technical standpoint, the Element jacket is a CE-certified, waterproof, lightweight jacket which is constructed out of an abrasion and tear-resistant ripstop fabric. This fabric is also waterproof and flexible, thereby giving the jacket its active-fitting properties, and all-weather versatility. It doesn't impede your range of motion, too, so you can confidently tackle the trails at full send.

As far as protective properties are concerned, the REV'IT! Element jacket gets open-structured SEESMART CE-level 1 protectors on the elbows and shoulders. These as-standard protectors offer decent impact resistance. However, REV'IT! states that the SEESMART armor can be easily removed and upgraded with its boddy-hugging Proteus protector jacket, which is equipped with CE level 1 and 2 protectors. This upgrade would be ideal for those who spend a lot of time tackling gnarly, uneven terrain on their motorcycles, as a tip over or crash is a lot more likely in these scenarios.

While the REV'IT! Element is indeed a waterproof jacket, this isn't to say that it can't be used in dry weather. Ventilation zippers at the lower and upper arms have been incorporated into the jacket's design in order to keep the rider cool during warm weather. Additionally, a removable hood can be installed onto the jacket, and can double as a windbreaker or storm collar, when the weather refuses to cooperate during any one of your adventures. REV'IT! ensures a perfect fit thanks to an adjustment drawcord at the hem, as well as adjustment tabs on the cuffs.

For added practicality, a slit pocket at the back, a card pocket on the sleeve, two inner pockets, and a waterproof slit pocket at the waist offer an array of storage options for your light personal belongings. REV'IT!'s three-layer construction and use of hydratex membrane ensures that you're kept warm, dry, and cozy even during the stormiest of rides. As for sizing, the Element is avaiable from S to 3XL, and comes in either black or brown color options. Pricing is pegged at 369.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $437 USD, without any of the upgrades.