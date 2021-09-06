REV’IT! Launches Casual And Sporty G-Force Shoes

When choosing a pair of riding shoes for light-duty riding around town, or quick strolls up and down twisty roads, it’s important to get a pair that’s comfortable both on and off the bike. While race-specific high-cut boots and adventure boots undoubtedly offer the best all around protection, these kicks are often bulky, hot, and restrict your range of motion, making them extremely uncomfortable when you’re off the bike.

For your daily commute or relaxing leisurely rides, you may want to consider REV’IT!’s newest street riding shoes, the G-Force. REV’IT! has taken design inspiration from the world of MotoGP and WSBK and packaged this racy and sporty aesthetic into a comfortable shoe which offers decent protection, sporty style, and daily-use comfort. REV’IT! states that the G-Force shoes are perfectly paired with slim-fitting riding jeans, and a sporty leather or textile jacket to complete the street aesthetic. Loaded with style and comfort, the REV’IT! G-Force shoes don’t skimp on safety requirements either.

The company has worked hard to achieve the perfect balance between comfort and safety, and has done so by using some pretty nifty tech. At the front of the shoes, are thermoformed toe caps which offer impact and abrasion resistance. The same thermoformed protectors are found on the heels, and there’s an injected ankle cup, too. Additional comfort is provided by perforated panels on the inner side and tongue of the shoe in order to ensure adequate airflow on a hot summer day. Off the bike, REV’IT!’s OrthoLite X40 insole offers maximum comfort, allowing you to walk all day long, and still have energy to hop aboard your bike for the ride home.

REV’IT!’s G-Force riding shoes carry a safety certification in accordance to the EN 13634 Standard. They’re available from sizes 39 to 47, and are priced at 139.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $165. Do note, however, that the G-Force is not a waterproof riding shoe, and is best for use in hot, dry weather. For more information on the G-Force, as well as all other riding gear and apparel from REV’IT!, be sure to visit their official website linked below.