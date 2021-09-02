CAKE Pulls The Wraps Off The New Makka Electric Scooter

We’ve heard a lot from CAKE lately. The Swedish electric mobility company has been making waves all over the world, particularly thanks to its Kalk electric enduro bike, and the Ösa electric modular scooter. Having won a good number of accolades in terms of design and technological prowess, the company shows no signs of slowing down, and has in fact breached the entry-level market with a new electric scooter called the Makka.

While the Makka is by no means cheap at around $4,000 USD, it is the most affordable two-wheeler in CAKE’s repertoire, and has been designed specifically as a no-frills electric runabout perfect for the city. In fact, CAKE wants this scooter to be the future of urban personal mobility, and has designed it to feature similar modular capabilities as the Ösa. For starters, CAKE has kept the Makka rather lightweight at just 132 pounds. The Makka comes prepared to carry loads of cargo thanks to a modular setup making it easy to mount racks and luggage should you desire. It even boasts the capability to haul a surfboard, or even a bicycle!

The Makka was launched in a virtual launched streamed live on CAKE’s YouTube.Stefan Ytterborn, CEO and founder of CAKE expressed in a report published by Gear Junkie, “With cities and urban mobility changing faster than expected with cleaner and more efficient solutions, we have been eager to share the Makka: An urban short-haul vessel, compact in size and price, reaching a wide audience in the process of deciding what their future means of transportation will be.”

CAKE will offer the Makka in two trim options—Flex and Range, with the former offering a top speed of 28 miles per hour. The Range, as the name suggests, offers longer autonomy of 35 miles, albeit a maximum speed of just 15 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the Makka Flex can ride for around 30 miles before needing a recharge. It’s clear to see that CAKE has dialed things down a bit with the Makka. It isn’t exactly as technology advanced as the Ösa, or as exhilarating as the Kalk, however, it costs less than half of those machines.

The Makka Flex retails for $3,800 USD, and the Makka Range, which, incidentally, won’t be making it to the U.S. market, will fetch the equivalent of $3,500. That’s right, only the Flex will be sold stateside, as the Range’s low top speed may be just a tad too slow for most U.S. cityscapes. It will, however, be ideal for a lot of densely populated European cities like Berlin, Prague, or even London. The Makka will be sold in traditional clean CAKE colors—white and gray. Other specifications such as charging time have yet to be revealed, so be sure to stay tuned as we bring you more details about this new electric scooter.