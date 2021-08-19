Check Out Hepco & Becker’s Luggage Options For The Honda X-ADV

Adventure riding comes in many forms, however, I'm sure a lot of you would agree that the very purpose of embarking on an adventure is to go beyond the familiar, and into the territory of the unknown. These days, adventure bikes come in all shapes and sizes. From heavyweight bruisers like the BMW R 1250 GS, to scooters like the Honda X-ADV, manufacturers now know that adventure means different things to different folks.

A common denominator exists when it comes to adventure riding, though, and that’s the need for luggage accessories to haul your personal belongings and daily necessities. I mean, who doesn’t love a multiple-day road trip aboard your bike, right? In line with this, Hepco & Becker has rolled out a whole slew of touring-oriented accessories specifically for the Honda X-ADV adventure scooter. These accessories not only enhance the overall versatility of this adventure scooter, they also improve its aesthetics by giving it a burlier, more adventure-ready appearance.

Starting off the list, we have a new C-Bow holder for small luggage items and a new pannier rack. Priced at 185 Euros and 170 Euros respectively, these accessories greatly improve the X-ADV’s cargo capacity, and are more than enough for long distance, overnight trips. Those of you who often ride with a pillion will definitely benefit from the new passenger grab handle, priced at just 100 Euros. Additionally, Hepco & Becker has revised its proprietary EasyRack for the X-ADV, making it easy to mount and dismount a top case with a simple yet secure locking mechanism. The EasyRack is available for 200 Euros.

Apart from luggage options, Hepco & Becker has also released several protective accessories for the X-ADV. These will surely come in handy for those of you who actually take their bikes off-road. An engine protection bar, available in either black or silver, is now available for 180 Euros. A bull bar which mounts to the front of the bike also joins the catalogue and is priced at 200 Euros.

Hepco & Becker has tons of other accessories for a plethora of other bikes in the market. If you’re looking for crash protection and additional luggage accessories for your bike, be sure to visit the Hepco & Becker official website linked below.