Getting ready for a bike trip? It doesn’t matter if your journey is short or long, because every rider wants the right place to stash their stuff on the go. If you’re in the market for soft, everyday luggage, then Touratech’s Ibarra series may have some pieces that fit your needs. Let’s take a look.

Now, plenty of other bag and hard case series—including some from Touratech—are geared toward longer journeys where you’ll load your bike up like a pack horse. The Ibarra series bags are smaller. While they can certainly complement other luggage on your longer trips, they’re clearly aimed at meeting your everyday needs, and would be great on commutes.

Ibarra tank bags come in three sizes to fit a range of needs, as well as bikes. The Ibarra Mini offers between four and seven liters of storage space, and comes with a map pocket, document pocket, and a Velcro-attached pocket for your credit cards.

Gallery: Touratech Ibarra Series

11 Photos

Meanwhile, the Midi fits between seven and ten liters, and comes with a removable map pocket, two zipped outer pockets, and a dedicated credit card pocket in the lid. It’s sized to fit the tanks of middleweight adventure bikes like the Yamaha Tenere 700 or BMW F 850 GS. YKK zippers, Cordura construction, and reflective elements help make this option a solid companion every day.

For those wanting even more storage space in a tank bag, the regular Ibarra offers storage space between 14 and 22 liters. It’s meant for larger bikes, like the BMW R 1250 GS or the KTM 1290 Adventure. It’s made to retain its shape in every situation, and comes with a large main compartment, two zipped outer compartments, a detachable map pocket that fits A4-sized documents, YKK zippers, and 3M reflective sections.

Two different handlebar bag options can keep track of all your necessities in the Touratech Ibarra series. The base Ibarra handlebar bag gives you space for all kinds of the stuff many riders like to carry every day. First aid kit, tools, wallet, sunglasses, keys—you name your small item, this is a good place to put it.

Meanwhile, the Ibarra Smart handlebar bag comes with a clear panel that goes directly over your smartphone screen. This keeps your phone safe from the elements, while still allowing you to use its touchscreen functions for navigation. There’s even a small opening where you can plug in a charging cable to charge your phone while it’s in the pouch.

Last but not least, the Ibarra Sport tail bag offers between five and eight liters of storage, and mounts right on your pillion seat for ease of use. All bags in the Ibarra series are listed as available in the Touratech online store as of August 16, 2021. Prices range from 52.85 Euros to 158.73 Euros (or about $62.24 to $186.93).