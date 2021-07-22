Ducati India has officially launched its flagship adventurer, the Multistrada V4, in the Indian market. This bike effectively completes the Ducati V4 range, and joins the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 in Ducati's lineup of performance-oriented street bikes. Prior to the Multistrada V4, Ducati launched its entry-level adventurer, the Multistrada 950, in order to get a feel for the market in India.

Now that the Multistrada V4 is avilable in India, it will come in three variants. The standard Multistrada V4, finished in Ducati's classic red color scheme, has been pegged at Rs 1,899,000, or the equivalent of $25,500 USD. Moving up the food chain, the Multistrada V4 S, which gets a sleek Aviator Grey paint job and a built-in quick-shifter, is significantly more expensive at Rs 2,310,000, which translates to $31,020 USD. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Multistrada V4 S Sport tips the financial scales at Rs 2,330,000, or $31,289 USD.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 boasts sophisticated suspension components offering a plush and compliant ride both on and off-road. The base model gets fully adjustable 50mm inverted front forks and a fully adjustable rear monoshock from Italian suspension experts Marzocchi. Meanwhile, the V4 S and V4 S Sport feature Ducati's semi-active Skyhook Suspension technology. The newest generation of Multistradas get auto-levelling functionality as standard.

At the top of the food chain sits the Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport, which sets itself apart from the other two variants thanks to a Sport livery, as well as a titanium and carbon fiber Akrapovič exhaust system as standard. The V4 S Sport gets a full-carbon front fender, as well, making it all the more special. The new Multistrada V4 is built on a robust yet lightweight monocoque chassis, and rolls on a conventional double-sided swingarm. Similar to other adventure-tourer motorcycles in the market, the Multistrada V4 rolls on a 19-inch and 17-inch front and rear wheel setup.

The biggest change on the Multistrada V4 as opposed to the bike's previous generations is Ducati's departure from Desmodromic valves. That's right, the Multistrada V4 has done away with Ducati's legendary Desmodromic valve actuation in favor of standard valve springs. This thereby extends the engine's service intervals, but has by no means lost any performance. The 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine churns out an impressive 168 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm.