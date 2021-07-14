As of July 14, 2021, EICMA 2021 organizers are currently planning to host the show from November 23 through 28, 2021 in Milan, Italy. While BMW Motorrad and KTM both announced that they wouldn’t be attending, several other OEMs have announced their intention to attend. Benelli, Royal Enfield, Honda, Fantic, and Motori Minarelli so far have all confirmed their attendance. Now, Yamaha Motors Europe has just joined the ranks as well.

Italian motorcycle news outlets Motociclismo and Moto.IT both report that this decision comes, in part, because both international and national vaccine programs are continuing to produce encouraging results. This, Yamaha says, means that more people will be able to travel with fewer worries about the pandemic, making it safer for everyone involved to attend.

Since there is still a pandemic on, the procedures in place for this event to happen in a physical space instead of virtually will be especially important. For example, the Yamaha stand will be larger than it was in 2019, to allow more space for visitors to stay a safe distance from one another while they take in all the exhibits. Other safety measures including masks, hand washing, hand sanitizer, and social distancing are things that everyone around the world has had to adjust to since early in 2020. That means we should all be pretty good at it by now, right?

"The decision to participate in EICMA was not easy to make for obvious reasons. However, after observing the trend linked to the evolution of COVID-19 and having been reassured by the organization of the Exhibition about the possibility of providing a safe environment for all visitors, allowing them to fully experience the event, we believe that supporting the return of such an event is the right choice,” Yamaha Motors Europe president and CEO Eric de Seynes said in a statement.

“Thanks to its international scope, EICMA has great significance for our sector, it represents a unique moment and a place where companies and operators can meet to perceive the reaction of the media and customers towards new products, keeping relationships alive and also gathering inspiration and direction for future trends,” he concluded.