Honda Unveils New Neo-Retro CB190TR In China

Honda has just unveiled its newest entrant into the highly competitive 200cc naked sportbike segment. The new CBF190TR was launched initially in China, and features what Honda is calling “TR93” trim. The new Honda CB190TR sports Big Red's now ubiquitous Neo Sports Café styling made famous by the likes of the Honda CB650R, CB1000R, as well as the beginner-friendly CB300R.

The new Honda CB190TR in TR93 trim will surely suit the fancy of new and beginner riders, thanks to its retro styling. It gets a classic round headlight, muscular fuel tank, and classic café racer styling cues. Just like the rest of the neo-retro CB lineup, the CB190TR gets a round LED headlight, a faux leather tuck and roll saddle, and sporty, angular body work beneath and around the fuel tank which kind of look like radiator guards, except that there is no radiator.

Yes, the Honda CB190TR features an air-cooled motor. Displacing 184.4 cubes, this robust commuter engine churns out an adequate 16 horsepower and 16 Nm of torque. As far as features go, it gets basic components consisting of a retro-style round LCD instrument pod. Suspension duties are handled by a non-adjustable inverted front end mated to a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The CB190TR gets front and rear disc brakes equipped with rudimentary single-channel ABS. Given the simplicity of this bike's components, it's clear to see that Honda has designed this bike as a good-looking no-frills commuter.

Interestingly, the Honda CB190TR pays tribute to Honda MotoGP racer Marc Marquez in a rather subtle way. It boasts the number 93 in multiple parts of the bodywork—the same number used by the legendary motorcycle racer. Other than the use of the number 93, the CB190TR keeps things very simple and understated, retaining its classy, timeless styling. Honda has launched the CB190TR in the Chinese market at a price of CNY 17,580, or approximately $2,716 USD.