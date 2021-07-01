Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been showing us for a couple of years now that it means business in the global motorcycle industry. After numerous successful launches across Asia, Europe, and Australia, the Chinese motorcycle maker continues to innovate its product line to conform to existing emissions standards and regulations in multiple markets. In India, specifically, the company has just launched its BS6-compliant range of 650cc bikes.

CFMoto’s 650cc range consists of three models—the 650NK, a naked streetfighter; the 650GT, a fully faired sport-tourer; and the 650MT, a adventure-style motorcycle. All three of these bikes share the same engine, which is a 649cc parallel-twin equipped with a Bosch electronic fuel injection system and liquid cooling. The state of tune of this motor varies depending on the bike, however, it produces power within the 60 horsepower range—right within the range of its competitors in the market.

The CFMoto 650NK employs aggressive styling accentuated by sharp, muscular body work, while the 650GT gets a bulky full fairing complete with an adjustable windscreen, full color TFT display, and built-in USB charger. The heaviest, most long-distance oriented machine, the 650MT, gets unmistakable ADV styling, long travel suspension, and a large, adjustable windshield. It even comes with optional panniers for added long-distance convenience. As far as competition in the Indian market is concerned, CFMoto’s 650 lineup may struggle to compete with its rivals from Kawasaki which, although similar in terms of specifications, clearly outgun the Chinese bikes in the performance segment.

The CFMoto 650NK’s biggest rival will definitely be the Kawasaki Z650, while the 650GT and 650MT will lock horns head to head with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 abs Versys 650 respectively. Where CFMoto has the advantage is in terms of price. All three bikes undercut Kawasaki’s offerings by a substantial margin, with the 650NK retailing for Rs 4.29 lakh or $5,777 USD. Meanwhile, the 650MT carries a retail price of Ra 5.29 lakh which translates to $7,123 USD. Lastly, the most premium 650GT gets a price tag of Rs 5.59 lakh, or the sum of $7,527 USD.