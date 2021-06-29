Gravton Quanta Electric Motorcycle Makes Its Debut In India

India-based electric mobility startup Gravton has just launched its first electric two-wheeler in the form of the Quanta. Having envisioned this concept back in 2016, it took the company five years to turn its vision into a reality. Gravton boasts the Quanta as an indigenously designed electric motorcycle which makes use of locally developed components, and states that majority of the bike's parts were made in India.

From a design standpoint, the Gravton Quanta makes use of a versatile, easy-to-use underbone platform which offers comfort, as well as the added convenience of being able to store items in between the rider's legs. It gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which can be swapped out and charged separately. To make things even better, Gravton claims that the bike's battery is capable of returning an impressive 150 kilometers on a single charge. Furthermore, given the fact that the Gravton Quanta can store two batteries in its under-sear compartment, it can travel a distance of 300 kilometers without having to stop for recharging.

At the heart of the Quanta is a 3KW brushless DC electric motor which churns out a rather decent four horsepower. This gives the electric bike a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour, or around 43 miles per hour—not bad, considering this bike was designed for use on India's rural streets and congested urban environment. Gravton is also launching what it's calling the Swap Eco System (SES), which is an intelligent urban mobility solution designed to provide utmost convenience when it comes to locating a Gravton charging station, swapping out the battery, and carrying on with your journey. These charging stations will feature fast-charging, capable of juicing up a battery in just 90 minutes.

The Gravton Quanta is available in three color options—Red, White, and Black, with the black version being offered as a special edition variant to be produced in limited quantities. Perhaps the most enticing thing about the Gravton Quanta is its affordable price tag of just Rs 99,000, or $1,333 USD. To ensure you get your money's worth, Gravton is extending an impressive five-year warranty on the battery, as well as easy replacement assurance. There's no denying that the Gravton Quanta presents itself as an incredibly good deal, especially given the development of fast-charging infrastructure in India.