It’s interesting to note that it’s been months since the new and improved Yamaha MT-09 has made its debut in the global sphere. However, up until now, the new and improved Master of Torque has yet to make its debut in the Land of the Rising Sun. Yamaha has opted to launch the smaller, more beginner friendly MT bikes, namely the MT-03 and MT-25, prior to the MT-09.

With that, Yamaha has finally confirmed the launch date of the new MT-09 in Japan, announcing that the middleweight naked streetfighter will become available starting the 26th of August. The bike will be made available in three color options. Just like what we have in the global market, the Japan-spec MT-09 will come in either Pastel Dark Grey, Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, or Matte Dark Grey Metallic. Pricing for the new and improved MT-09 has been pegged at JPY 1,100,000, or around $10,000 USD.

To make things even better, Yamaha is also introducing the more premium, more performance-oriented MT-09 SP in Japan. The SP variant will actually debut much sooner than the standard iteration, with the bike making its way to showrooms starting the 28th of July. Priced at a more premium JPY 1,265,000, or roughly $11,400 USD, the MT-09 SP will come with just one color option—Black Metallic.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 brings a whole host of new updates and improvements to the table. Yamaha has somehow managed to make the bike even better by improving the chassis, suspension, and engine. Particularly, the new MT-09 gets a revised engine with a bump in displacement to 890cc. It gets revised styling, too, bearing a sleeker, more aggressive aesthetic, thanks largely in part to a totally restyled LED headlight.