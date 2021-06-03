On May 24, 2021, American Honda Motor Company issued a recall for several 2020 through 2021 motorcycle models 650cc and under, due to a dim rear reflector. Affected models include: 2020-21 Super Cub (C125), 2021 CB500F, 2020-21 CB500X, 2020-21 CB650R, 2020-21 CBR300R, 2020-21 CBR500R, 2020-21 CBR650R, 2020-21 Rebel 300 (CMX300), 2020-21 Rebel 500 (CMX500), 2020 CRF250L, 2021 CRF300L, 2020 Grom 125, and 2020-21 Monkey 125. A dim rear reflector may reduce the visibility of these bikes to other road users, increasing the risk of crash and/or injury.

The faulty rear reflectors may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) 108: Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment. This defect is believed to have occurred due to a change in manufacturing process, which resulted in the affected reflectors having lower photometric performance (or appearance of brightness) than they should.

According to Honda, 100 percent of the specific bike models listed are believed to be affected. That’s an estimated 28,528 bikes, in total, broken down by model as follows:

2020 Honda Super Cub C125: 756

2021 Honda Super Cub C125: 720

2021 Honda CB500F: 256

2020 Honda CB500X: 270

2021 Honda CB500X: 570

2020 Honda CB650R: 256

2021 Honda CB650R: 192

2020 Honda CBR300R: 160

2021 Honda CBR300R: 272

2020 Honda CBR500R: 512

2021 Honda CBR500R: 928

2020 Honda CBR650R: 448

2021 Honda CBR650R: 96

2020 Honda Rebel 300: 608

2021 Honda Rebel 300: 2,144

2020 Honda Rebel 500: 1,504

2021 Honda Rebel 500: 2,090

2020 Honda CRF250L: 3,240

2021 Honda CRF300L: 1,020

2020 Honda GROM: 7,686

2020 Honda Monkey: 1,134

2021 Honda Monkey: 3,666

Registered owners of all the above vehicles will be contacted by postal mail, and instructed to take their vehicle to their nearest authorized Honda Powersports dealership for recall service. The dealer will replace these faulty reflectors at no cost to owners. If owners have already paid to have these repairs completed prior to this recall, they may be eligible for reimbursement from Honda.

American Honda Motor Company will notify dealers of the recall beginning May 24, 2021. Owners will be notified beginning on July 23, 2021. NHTSA’s recall number for this issue is 21V-382. Honda’s number for this recall is KM3.

Concerned owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Alternatively, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.