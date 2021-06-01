Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes is known for its small-capacity motorcycles. Despite only producing 125cc and 310cc models, a March, 2020, report revealed that the company has had its eyes set on a triple-cylinder powerplant for some time. Now, Zontes is showing its hand, unveiling new details behind the new mill.

The brand recently released a video on Chinese social media highlighting engine components such as camshafts, crankshafts, and cylinders. While the eye candy is certainly encouraging evidence of Zontes’ progress, the most concrete information revealed is the triple’s 13.5:1 compression ratio.

To put that into perspective, the MV Agusta F3 boasts a 13.3:1 compression ratio and 148 horsepower, the Triumph Street Triple RS checks in with a 12.54:1 ratio and 121 ponies, and Yamaha’s MT-09 has an 11.5:1 compression and 117 horsepower. If Zontes releases the new triple as an 800cc configuration, we could see it rival the MV Agusta in power and performance.

However, numerous rumors include 800cc and 1,000cc versions. If the brand decides to span both middleweight and heavyweight segments with the new triple-pot mill, we could see even more variants within each category. Zontes’ current 310 platform includes the 310 R naked bike, 310 X sports tourer, 310 T adventure bike, and 310 V cruiser. If they apply the same scheme to the triple-powered motorcycles, the brand could have a full range ready for the international stage.

While Zontes is a powerhouse in the Chinese market, it only sells select models in the U.K. and South Africa. Of course, a lineup including larger-capacity motorcycles will also suit other parts of Europe and North America. If Zontes’ triple model looks anything like the rendering circulating back in March, 2020, we have a lot to look forward to. Soon, it seems that Zontes won’t just be known for its small-capacity motorcycles.