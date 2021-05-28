Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle maker, Benelli, has been putting in the hours when it comes to developing new bikes. The company has invested a lot of resources, time, and effort in its global expansion, and is becoming a rising star in the global motorcycle scene. Just this year alone, Benelli's parent company, QJ Motor has released a hanful of motorcycles in the Chinese market—all of which expected to globally debut under the Benelli brand.

A recent report published by India automotive publication, Indian Autos Blog, reveals that QJ Motor has yet another bike up its sleeve in the form of a 500cc sport-oriented motorcycle. Now, I use the term sport-oriented, as it's clear to see that this bike isn't exactly a purebred sportbike. Spotted undisguised in China, QJ Motor's newest sportbike features a low seat height and slightly elevated clip-on handlebars, the bike actually looks a bit like a small sport-tourer. It's clear to see that QJ Motor has designed this bike to suit beginners as well as heigh-challenged riders looking to swing a leg over a sporty machine.

Other stylistic elements worth noting are the twin headlights which kind of remind me of the Ducati Supersport, as well as the sporty full fairing with a narrow windscreen. QJ Motor has also fitted the sportbike with a set of inverted forks, as well as large dual disc brakes upfront. Other than the details mentioned above, it would appear that this bike is a rather barebones, rudimentary sportbike, meaning it will definitely be built to a budget, making it ideal for those looking for a stylish, sporty, yet affordable machine.

As far as performance is concerned, I'm almost certain that this bike will sport the same engine found in Benelli's current lineup of 500cc machines. Consisting of the 502C cruiser, TRK 502 adventure bike, and Leoncino 500 roadster, this engine comes with a 500cc displacement, and employs a parallel-twin configuration. Rated at just 47 horsepower, this motor is certainly not a performance-oriented mill, but rather a tractable engine well suited to beginner and even intermediate riders.

Now, should this new 500cc sportbike from QJ Motor eventually make its way to the global market under the Benelli brand, it will share the stable with the new 302R sportbike, as well as Benelli's new sport-oriented naked bike, the TNT 600, which is expected to make its debut very soon.