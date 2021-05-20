QJ Motor Expected To Roll Out Race 250 Sportbike Soon

The entry-level, low-displacement sportbike market has been booming lately, thanks to all the new riders coming into the fold. Because of this, fledgling motorcycle manufacturers have been able to take advantage of this, and roll out loads of new enticing beginner-friendly options with extremely affordable price tags. Manufacturers such as CFMoto and Benelli have gained popularity as of late, thanks to their impressive, value-packed offerings.

One company that has been making the headlines quite a bit as of late is Benelli. Owned by Chinese motorcycle giant QJ Motor, Benelli has a lot of exciting new bikes in the pipeline, all of which starting life as QJ-branded machines being sold in the Chinese market. This year alone, we’re expecting to see several new bikes from Benelli such as the 302R sportbike and TNT 600 naked streetfighter. Adding to this already impressive lineup of bikes in the pipeline is QJ Motor’s newest, most beginner-friendly sportbike, the Race 250.

Recently spotted testing, our colleagues over at Indian motorcycle publication BikeDekho, posted a spy photo of the upcoming sportbike. The QJ Motor Race 250 boasts some thoroughly impressive styling—undoubtedly elevating the aesthetics of beginner friendly sportbikes. For starters, the Race 250 sports completely different styling as compared to that of the Benelli 302R. It gets dual LED headlights which tout a menacing scowl, similar to that of the BMW S 1000 RR. It’s full-faired styling gives it a thoroughly aggressive, race-inspired look,

Perhaps the most eye-catching styling element on the Race 250 is its gorgeous single-sided swingarm. A feature which is certain to catch the fancy of younger, style conscious enthusiasts who aspire to own top-shelf machines like the Ducati Panigale V4. Apart from styling, the Race 250 gets a rather pedestrian powertrain consisting of a 249.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor similar to that of the Benelli Leoncino 250. With 27 horsepower on tap, this bike certainly looks a lot faster than it looks, but is still likely to be sought after thanks to its styling.