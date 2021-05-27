Are you the ultimate Jonathan Rea fan? Are you looking for a fantastic piece of Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK memorabilia from the six-time world champion? If so, you’ll definitely want to know that Rea is currently selling his 2016 Kawasaki ZX-10R Winter Test KRT bike on eBay, through Provec Racing. All information listed here is current as of May 27, 2021. Let’s take a look.

The bike started as a road-legal model, to which KRT made extensive modifications to ready it for Rea’s personal winter testing use. For example, the license plate, mirrors, and lights all had to come off for track use, but they will be provided to the winner of this auction.

According to Provec Racing’s eBay description, this bike features a completely new engine with 0 kilometers on the clock. Modifications include an electrical loom and racing kit ECU, a full Akrapovič exhaust system, Taleo cooling system, Samco sport hoses, Renthal 520 chain and sprockets, GB Racing engine protectors, a Showa full race suspension with Superstock tuning, several bespoke Provec Racing bits, a K-tech steering damper, and J. Juan brake lines.

The winning bidder also gets two Speedfiber fairing sets in KRT Winter Testing livery, as well as two sets of wheels. The standard exhaust system will also come along with this bike for whoever wins it. That all sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it?

But wait, there’s more! If you win this auction, you’ll get to meet Jonathan Rea and the KRT team! You’ll also get a VIP KRT pass for one WSBK round of your choice, which includes a box tour, paddock access, and a hospitality lunch. In addition, you’ll receive some official KRT gear, signed by Rea himself.

Gallery: Jonathan Rea 2016 Kawasaki ZX-10R Winter Test KRT Bike

8 Photos

If that’s not enough to get excited about, the final icing on top of this superbike-shaped cake is that Jonathan Rea will personally explain all this bike’s modifications to the auction winner. While the bike isn’t currently signed, you will also have the option to ask him to sign it for you, if you so choose.

This one-of-a-kind 2016 Kawasaki ZX-10R Jonathan Rea Winter Test KRT bike is for sale on eBay by Provec Racing, and is currently located in Spain. If you wish to ship it to other countries, you will need to make arrangements with Provec Racing ahead of time. As of May 27, 2021, the current bid is up to 38,100 Euros, or about $46,548.68. The auction ends on June 4, 2021.