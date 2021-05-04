Racing calendars are living documents due to the ongoing pandemic. World-class organizations like Dorna and FIM have remained optimistic, but COVID-19 surges and shutdowns inevitably impact the race schedule. As a result, the latest update to the 2021 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) provisional calendar removes a legendary track but also introduces a new circuit to the series.

Australia’s Philip Island is a fan and rider favorite. The fast and flowing course produces some of the most competitive racing, and many look forward to the Australian round. Unfortunately, the coronavirus situation forced organizers to delay the race. Now, FIM, Dorna WSBK Organization, and the Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit have canceled the 2021 race.

When a door closes, a window opens; and that window is the Czech Republic’s Autodrom Most. Built in 1983, the Autodrom has hosted countless motorsport events, including national motorcycle races. Scheduled for August 6-8, 2021, the WSBK Czech Republic round will put the Autodrom Most on the world stage.

“This is a milestone and a unique event in Autodrom's almost 40-year history,” said Autodrom Most CEO Josef Zajicek. “We are becoming organizers of World Championship races for the first time. This fact imposes technical requirements on us and an important organization.

“Nevertheless, we are happy to take up this challenge. Our goal is to open our complex to the general public, which is why we need to provide the best possible quality events for our racing fans. And the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship is undoubtedly one of these events.”

The 2021 Czech race weekend is the first event in the five-year agreement between the Autodrom and WSBK. Similar to Philip Island, Autodrom Most will return in 2022, and remain on the calendar through 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Autodrom Most to our calendar for the next five seasons,” noted WSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla. “Today’s announcement that WorldSBK is set to return to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2018 reflects the continuing popularity of the Championship among the Czech fans. With Czech teams and riders within the paddock, this is a great opportunity to showcase the Czech Republic on a world stage and I trust the Autodrom Most will be hosting exciting events in the future.”