MV Agusta is experiencing a renaissance under CEO Timur Sardarov. After revamping its lineup with stunners like the Superveloce and opening a London storefront, the Italian brand recently secured €30M to fund future endeavors. The Motorcycle Art brand is putting that money to use immediately by hiring Christian Henderson as the new MV Agusta Americas Managing Director.

Henderson comes aboard to implement a new brand strategy catering to the U.S., Canadian, and Latin American markets. The multi-pronged approach will initially focus on brand awareness and the customer experience, but will also develop the company’s support/dealer network. Henderson will oversee the rollout of MV Agusta’s latest business technology and upcoming product launches in the Americas.

“Reinforcing our presence in such an important market as the AMERICAS is a key part of our strategic plan,” stated Sardarov. "I am glad Christian is leading our US operation, as he brings a wealth of experience and forward-thinking, one-step-ahead leadership to the team, on top of his passion for motorcycles. I am confident Christian will succeed on his new path and I wish him every luck.”

Henderson has more than luck, though. He has experience. As a Motorcycle Mechanics Institute graduate, Henderson has served as the sales director and business manager of Honda and Harley-Davidson dealerships. His experience as a dealership owner for six years also suits him for the MV Agusta role. Before taking over the new assignment, Henderson worked for Triumph Motorcycles America as a regional sales manager. With a unique perspective on the U.S. dealership network, Henderson could be a great fit for MV.

“It is with great pleasure that I join the MV Agusta team,” said Henderson. “I will bring to bear my years of experience in the industry, both from the dealer and the OEM perspectives. In order to further propel this iconic brand to new heights in the Americas, my focus will be on increasing brand awareness and strengthening the overall premium experience for both MV Agusta customers and our dealer network. My goal is for MV Agusta to become the premier brand in each of our dealerships while remaining premium and aspirational.”