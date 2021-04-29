In November, 2020, MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov was animatedly chatting about the company’s future plans. Although the pandemic made things rough, he said, the crew was overall in “good spirits,” and ready to tackle the next phases of MV’s development. Future plans, he said, include a 500cc and 1000cc adventure bike, as well as a shift toward becoming more of a “mobility company.” If you’ve guessed that involves development of electric powertrains, you’d be correct.

That’s where Sardarov’s April 2021 announcement of an additional 30 million Euro capital injection comes into play. Developing new stuff takes money. With this additional capital, MV Agusta is better prepared to tackle all the intricate moving parts of its ambitious five-year plan. The motorcycle industry is changing, and MV is preparing itself to change with it.

“One of my first goals was to resolve the financial stress the company was experiencing and lay the industrial and commercial foundations for its growth,” Sardarov said in a statement.

“Today these objectives have been achieved, and we can now look to the future with renewed confidence, comforted by the success our new models are achieving. This capital injection will give an energy boost to our business on all fronts, from design to the development and production of new motorcycles, to providing top-notch service to all of our passionate customers, to expanding our dealers. network 3.0. In 2021 we expect to exceed € 100M in turnover for the first time in our history, and to triple this figure within the next 3 years,” he concluded.

The future is now looking a lot brighter for MV than it has in past years, both from the outside and the inside. “MV Agusta is a great brand with a prestigious past,” MV Agusta VP Massimo Bordi said in a statement.

“Its products have always been appreciated by everyone for their unique design and high performance, as well as for their advanced technology. This is why today I see great potential in this company, which I had not seen in past years. We have finally created the conditions to allow MV Agusta to write a new chapter in the history of motorcycling,” he concluded.

We look forward to seeing what the future of MV Agusta holds, and how it evolves to give motorcyclists in 2021 and beyond bikes we haven’t seen before from the iconic Italian marque.