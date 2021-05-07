Bicycle Maker Giant Partners With VR46 Riders Academy

MotoGP racers are among the most skilled motorcyclists in the entire world. Watching the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo flying through the circuit and demonstrating telepathic ability when it comes to motorcycle control is indeed a sight to behold. Needless to say, these guys are nothing short of world class athletes, and getting to their level is not something achievable by the faint of heart.

Unsurprisingly, the training of motorcycle racers goes well and truly beyond the confines of the race track. Just like any Olympic athlete, professional motorcycle racers follow a strict daily regiment, with physical strength, endurance, and overall fitness as the governing factor. These guys don’t work on their own, either. Most professional racers have a full team consisting of fitness trainers, nutritionists and dietitians, physicians, and instructors guiding their every move in order to achieve and maintain their peak physical condition.

As it would turn out, cycling plays a big role in the training of motorcycle racers, especially in the VR46 Riders Academy. Riding a bicycle not only boosts your fitness and stamina, it also develops your legs and core—vital muscle groups when it comes to fast-paced, adrenaline pumping motorbike racing. The added cardio benefit from cycling definitely helps racers safely and efficiently sustain heart rates exceeding 170 beats per minute while tearing it up on the race track.

In line with the importance that cycling plays in the training regiment of motorcycle racers, one of the world’s biggest bicycle manufacturers, Giant, has partnered up with the VR46 Riders Academy, and supplied the team with its latest and greatest machine in its e-mountain bike range, the Giant Trance XE+1. This extremely capable machine represents Giant’s innovations in the development of cutting edge technology when it comes to mountain bikes, and will surely provide the athletes at the VR46 Riders Academy loads of fun and exciting challenges and technical training sessions when it comes to building strength and developing confidence on two wheels.