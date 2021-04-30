Superbikes and supersports are the performance pinnacle of motorcycling. They’re powerful, quick, and agile, and can be a real handful, especially for rookie riders. For that reason, courses like Yamaha Champ’s School and California Superbike School help everyday riders wrangle the beasts. Now, Suzuki will throw its hat into the ring with the GSX-R Racing Academy.

Led by expert instructors, Suzuki’s class will focus on track riding with the brand’s GSX-R range. The curriculum will cover body position, track safety, optimal racing lines, and expert riding techniques. Limited to eight students per class and a teacher-student ratio of 1:2, attendees will receive personalized instruction throughout the day. Instructors will also lead riders to demonstrate proper race craft and follow close behind to assess the student’s progress.

The itinerary will include classroom sessions and five 20-minute track runs. Suzuki will hold the GSX-R Racing Academy at Italy’s legendary Mugello Circuit on June 6, July 18, and October 17, 2021. An additional to-be-determined date in September will also join the Mugello calendar. If those dates don’t work with your summer plans, the Academy will host one class at the Misano World Circuit on August 2, 2021.

Suzuki offers rentals of its GSX-R1000R for the courses at €1,350 ($1,630 USD) while those with their own GSX-R600R or GSX-R1000R (model year 2000 onwards) only have to shell out €650 ($784 USD). Gear Rentals are also available for an additional €180 ($217 USD). Each package will include a hospitality area for all riders, including refreshments and a place to relax between sessions.

Those interested can find more information and enroll at Suzuki Italy’s website. With the House of Hamamatsu celebrating its 2020 MotoGP championship, there’s no better time to learn from the best in the world. Supersports and superbikes may be the performance pinnacle of our sport, but with knowledge and experience, most everyday riders can wrangle the beasts.