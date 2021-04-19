Spidi has been producing riding jeans since the ‘90s. More recently, the Italian brand’s denim lineup includes the flagship J & Dyneema model and the mid-tier Furious Pro jeans. As the company’s denim entry point for years, the J-Tracker riding jeans include Short, Long, and standard variants. For 2021, the company further expands that range with the J-Tracker Tech moto jeans.

Constructed from Cordura reinforced cotton, the 13-ounce, slim-fit denim maximizes coverage without sacrificing style. CE-approved level 1 armor at the knees and hip also helps the model achieve a PPE certification with a level AA safety rating. The knee protectors are easily removable thanks to a zipper along the outseam, and users can adjust the armor to suit their dimensions. The J-Tracker Tech also features fasteners at the back for users to connect to a jacket, increasing the overall safety and coverage.

Pre-curved knees make the Spidi jeans immediately comfortable while stretch zones prioritize the rider's range of motion. On the styling front, the six-loop, four-pocket configuration looks good both on and off the bike. The classic indigo finish also makes the J-Tracker Tech moto jeans a great option for commuters and weekend warriors alike. A carabiner loop for keys adds some function to the package. Despite all those features and Cordura reinforced fabric, the J-Tracker Tech comes in under three pounds.

Retailing for €179.90 ($216 USD), Spidi’s new moto jeans are the premium option within the entry-level J-Tracker family. The brand only offers a blue colorway but sizes range from 32 through 40 waistlines. Yes, Spidi has been in the riding jeans business for some time now, but the J-Tracker Tech jeans show us that they’ve found a happy medium between safety and style.