Cruisers aren't exactly the most practical machines, especially in the highly congested cities in most Southeast Asian countries. As such, they tend to occupy the lower spectrum in terms of popularity. However, cruisers from Harley-Davidson do have a cult following in many Asian countries, thanks to their styling and comfortable riding dynamics. Other than the H-D's bikes, there aren't really that many options for big-bore cruisers in Asia.

Perhaps, the introduction of the Honda Rebel 1100 will see an increase in popularity of cruisers. Making its Asian debut in the 2021 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the new Rebel 1100 is Honda's largest-displacement cruiser to ever enter the Asian market. Interestingly, the Rebel 1100 puts a modern-day spin on the classic formula of the good old cruiser. Accompanying the bike's brutish appearance is a pretty impressive engine, similar to what we find in the Africa Twin, as well as a slew of electronic rider aids.

Going into more detail, the Honda Rebel 1100 comes equipped with a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out 87 horsepower. Unlike its baby brother, the Rebel 500, the Rebel 1100 comes with a 270-degree crank, giving it the same exhaust note as that of a V-twin engine. The Honda Rebel 1100 also comes with electronic rider aids such as three riding modes, namely Sport, Standard, and Rain. These three modes alter the bike's traction control, ABS, and engine braking, and even wheelie control.

As is the case in the rest of the world, the Honda Rebel 1100 gets two transmission options for the Asian market. Riders who favor a more conventional machine can get the bike that comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the DCT option has also been made available, and is suited for those looking for a more comfortable ride, without having to worry about fiddling with that pesky clutch lever.