How's your local weather today? Good? Sunny? If you want to see sunshine every single day, then you might need this 1974 Honda CB750 in your life. It’s a beautiful example, finished in an absolutely breathtaking metallic orange and black. While this CB was kept on display and without fluids for about a decade, the cold start video from January, 2021 demonstrates that it’s still in good working order, too.

Powered by a 736cc, single overhead-cam inline-four mated to a five-speed gearbox, this 750 K4 comes with four Keihin carburetors, two stands (center and side), two starters (electric and kick), one disc brake up front, and one drum brake in the rear. It also comes with one tool kit, one show trophy, and one clean Illinois title in the owner’s name.

The seller is selling on behalf of the current owner, who says they purchased it from a fellow collector back in 2012. The odometer shows around 19,000 miles on it, although total mileage is unknown. The current owner estimates that about 50 of those miles are theirs, and adds that all fluids were drained and the bike was stored as a display piece for most of the past 10 years.

Gallery: 1974 Honda CB750 K4

22 Photos

There’s a lot to love about this bike, from the Flake Sunrise Orange paint to the very nice, well-cared-for chrome brightwork that’s present throughout. The 19-inch front and 18-inch rear chrome wire-spoked wheels come shod in Duro rubber, although no time period for that rubber is given. The fork gaiters look to be in great shape, but there’s no mention of fork service having been performed at any point, so you may want to ask about that if you’re thinking of bidding.

Speaking of which, the seller appears to be very receptive to questions from prospective buyers. In the Bring a Trailer auction comments, someone asked if they could see the inside of the gas tank, since those frequently go bad. The seller obliged pretty quickly with the best photos they could manage, although it’s not easy to get both a decent shot and an adequate amount of light in the fuel tank opening. Still, that bodes well for any other questions you may want to have answered.

If you’re interested in bringing this beautiful CB750 home with you, it’s currently located in Northbrook, Illinois, which is a northern suburb of Chicago. The auction ends on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Bidding is up to $6,500 at the time of writing, and there’s no reserve.