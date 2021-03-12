This Custom Honda Grom Is The Smallest Café Racer Of Them All

We've seen loads of wild customs in the past. A many builds pretty much all but abandon the nature of the bikes they're based on and taken a new life of their own. Oftentimes, the builder has something serious, and purpose-driven in mind. Other times, builds are executed just for fun, or as an exercise of what the artist is capable of bringing to life. This astonishing custom Honda Grom is a perfect example of the latter.

The Honda Grom is quite a colorful motorcycle out of the box, and I mean this both in a literal and figurative sense. It's a considerably purpose-driven machine—it's too small to be considered an actual fully grown motorcycle, but it isn't really a scooter, either. Groms are favored by folks who want to just ride out and have a great time, without a care in the world. As such, it's understandable that the Grom doesn't really come with an air of seriousness to it. This makes it an interesting candidate as a custom café racer build.

Furii Shop, a custom motorcycle builder in Thailand, has undertaken the task of transforming the Honda Grom into an aggressive little café racer. Wait, a Honda Grom café racer? Surely that'd look a bit silly—and you'd be right. But, it's silly for all the right reasons. At first glance it looks a lot bigger than it really is. Then you realize that the dimensions are just a tad off. However, the folks at Furii Shop definitely did a good job in fabricating all the custom parts and making sure they fit the bike perfectly. The bikini fairing gives the tiny little grom a menacing stance—like a Chihuahua that's spent one too many days in the gym.

This custom Honda Grom café racer is stacked with aftermarket parts. For instance, it gets a rad split dual-exit under-seat exhaust system from JP Racing, just like what you'd find on bikes like the MV Agusta F4. The Grom has also been decked out in Galespeed parts ranging from its disc rotors to its bar-end mirrors. An aftermarket Nitron R3 monoshock has also been fitted to give a more compliant ride. Lastly, a custom-fabricated suede seat accentuates the bike's café racer aesthetic.