Aprilia Has Just Launched A Brand New E-Commerce Platform

These days, you can pretty much buy anything online. From clothes, gadgets, and even pets, anything and everything seems to have made the e-commerce shift. Did you know that you can even buy a 200-horsepower V4-powered superbike online, and add it to your virtual cart? Yup, bikes like the Aprilia RSV4 and RS 660 can now be booked via Aprilia's brand spanking new e-commerce platform.

Aprilia USA has announced the launch of their new online platform as a response to the ever-growing demand for online shopping alternatives. Prior to the launch of the dedicated website, the company had experimented with various online pre-order initiatives. The success of these campaigns has given birth to this dedicated platform which gives would-be buyers the opportunity to experience Aprilia's entire motorcycle range in a virtual fashion. Apart from giving customers a sneak peek at Aprilia USA's model range, the platform also serves as an avenue for dealers to feature OEM accessories, clothing, and technical apparel.

Mario Di Maria, President and CEO, Piaggio Group Americas expressed in a statement, “we continue to work on tools that support our dealer network and our end customer, and the launch of the Aprilia e-commerce is another big step in furthering our ability to bring the family of Aprilia, and Piaggio Group, closer together. Now, more than ever, it is important for us to provide resources that are in line with the business evolution, and we know this step will assist to increase brand satisfaction, dealer experience, and as a result customer loyalty.”

The new e-commerce platform seeks to streamline Aprilias sales cycle, particularly in the U.S. With customers now able to get into direct contact with nearby dealerships based on their location, future Aprilia owners can easily request financing and promotional offers on the latest bikes. If you want to check out Aprilia's new e-commerce site, be sure to visit the link below.