Back in early September 2023, Aprilia officially unveiled the newest RS on the block at the Misano MotoGP round in Italy. As is common in moto world, covert test mules, spy photos, and speculation had been swirling for months. Since the RS most previously introduced was called the RS 660, most people thought that this new machine might be called the RS 440.

Aprilia makes its own rules, though—so the RS 457 was born, and fans were intrigued. It’s powered by an A2-compliant 35 kilowatt (about 46.9 horsepower) parallel twin engine. Claimed curb weight is 175 kilograms, or just under 386 pounds.

Fast-forward to November 2023, and it’s EICMA time once again in moto world. While Aprilia did indeed bring the RS 457 to the festivities so that visitors could see it in person, it wasn’t a new model introduction. Instead, in the US and Canada, Piaggio Group Americas chose this time to officially announce colors, pricing, and availability for the newest member of the RS family.

Available 2024 Aprilia RS 457 Colors

For 2024, Aprilia will offer three color options for the RS 457: Racing Stripes, Prismatic Dark, and Opalescent Light.

Pricing and Availability

Aprilia sells its bikes in multiple markets, including the RS 457. As such, pricing and availability will vary by region. Preorders at American and Canadian Aprilia dealers are now open as of November 7, 2023.

In the US, the 2024 Aprilia RS 457 will carry an MSRP of $6,799 for the Prismatic Dark and Opalescent Light colorways. If you choose the Racing Stripes colorway instead, it’s just $100 more, at an MSRP of $6,899. These bikes should hit American showrooms in April 2024. Considering that the RS 660 currently starts at an MSRP of $11,499, that should make the RS 457 significantly more accessible for a wider variety of riders.

In Canada, the 2024 Aprilia RS 457 will carry an MSRP of $7,799 for the Prismatic Cark and Opalescent Light colorways. Opt for Racing Stripes instead, and the MSRP is $7,999. In the Canadian market, Aprilia dealerships should begin seeing the 2024 RS 457 arrive sometime in June 2024.

If you’re interested in the 2024 Aprilia RS 457, but you live in a region other than the US or Canada, your best bet for the most accurate information is to reach out to your local Aprilia dealer. They should be able to help you with any questions you may have about this or any other Aprilia that strikes your fancy.