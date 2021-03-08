Iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, is joining forces with Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) to make motorcycling safer to police officers. TEEX is known for providing training and services to various communities and organizations geared towards the preparation, response, and recovery from various natural and man-made disasters.

In line with this, the two companies are working together to provide specialist training to law enforcement officers when it comes to the safe and proper use of motorcycles in the field. Conducted by instructors with significant real-world experience, the motorcycle training program will be deployed to police officers who patrol on motorcycles in Texas. However, the program will also be rolled out to motorcycle police all across the country.

TEEX's training program is sure to equip police officers with the necessary skills to make the most of the added mobility offered by patrolin on two wheels. The basic course consists of a whopping 80-hour training session designed for police officers involved in police motorcycle units. Police officers with adequate experience can opt to take the advanced course, which is designed to increase their skills even further. Lastly, advanced police officers can take instructor-level courses which ultimately certify them to conduct training programs of their own.

Now, when it comes to the motorcycles TEEX will be using for their extensive training program, this is where Harley-Davidson comes in. Apart from providing the actual motorcycles to be used in the training programs, the MoCo will also be providing on-site maintenance and for the bikes in use. This works in the favor of both TEEX, as well as the participating students, as they won't be needing to rely on their own machines in order to conduct the training. Additionally, the on-site maintenance and service crews ensure that the lessons continue even if mechanical issues arise.