Earth Energy recently unveiled their lineup of electric two-wheelers which were set to debut in the Indian market. Consisting of two motorcycles and one scooter, Earth Energy's model lineup consisted of both sporty and practical offerings to a market that has already begun accepting electric motorcycles as a mainstream means of transportation.

In line with this, Earth Energy has announced that it has opened pre-bookings for its entire range of electric two-wheelers. For starters, the Glyde Plus, the company's entry into the electric scooter segment, has been pegged at Rs 92,000, or the equivalent of $1,271 USD. For those of you who are keen on acquiring this new electric scooter, Earth Energy has set the token amount to just Rs. 1,000, or $14 USD. The Glyde Plus is equipped with an electric motor which produces 2.4 kW of power. This propels the little scooter to a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour. On top of this, the Glyde Plus boasts an impressive 100 kilometer range.

Moving on, Earth Energy has also opened bookings for two of its motorcycles—the Evolve R and the Evolve Z. Unlike the Glyde Plus, the Evolve range of electric motorcycles boasts futuristic styling with sharp, angular bodywork. On the one hand, the Evolve Z employs a futuristic design with a sporty, full-faired setup. On the other hand, the Evolve R sports laid-back ergonomics, and is in fact one of the first electric cruisers in the market.

Both the Evolve Z and R offer a claimed range of 100 kilometers, with the Evolve Z priced at Rs. 1,30,000 or $1,796 USD, and the Evolve R at Rs. 1,42,000, or $1,962 USD. To sweeten the deal, Earth Energy is also offering an early-bird promotion. This includes year-long access to free charging at any Earth Energy dealership. Additionally, buyers can avail of an Rs. 2,000 discount as well as a bunch of accessories such as helmets and crash guards.