India is no stranger to electric two-wheelers. A great majority of startups dedicated to the development of electric motorcycles are in fact from India. Having said that, it is indeed an exciting time for electric motorcycles in India, as well as the rest of the world. Especially given the fact that we’re all bound to make the shift to electric sooner or later.

Earth Energy, a Mumbai-based startup specializing in the development and production of electric vehicles, has launched three new electric bikes in the Indian market. The Glyde +, Evolve Z, and Evolve R, have all made their debuts in the market as styling and practical electric commuters.

To start, Earth Energy has launched the Glyde +, an all electric scooter whose design inspiration comes from the aggressive stance of an eagle. Powered by a 2.4W electric motor, the Glyde + is capable of reading a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour. It comes with a sticker price of just Rs. 92,000, or the equivalent of $1,262 USD.

Earth Energy Evolve R Earth Energy Evolve Z Earth Energy Glyde +

Moving on, Earth Energy has also pulled the wraps off the Evolve Z electric motorcycle. Employing a more aggressive design, the Evolve Z was designed as a practical daily commuter. Equipped with a 96 AH Lithium battery, the bike has a claimed range of 100 kilometers on a single charge. It retails for Rs. 1.30 lakh, or the equivalent of $1,784 USD.

Lastly, the Evolve R, the most premium offering in Earth Energy’s lineup, is one of the first retro-styled electric cruisers to hit the Indian market. Making use of a 115 Ah Lithium-ion battery pack, it boasts an impressive range of 110 kilometers. This electric cruiser is sure to make an impression among cruiser enthusiasts who have a penchant for renewable energy. The Earth Energy Evolve R retails for Rs. 1.42 lakh, or $1,950 USD.