As electric vehicles become more common, loads of people in different specialties are working hard to push the industry forward. Environmental concerns, technological developments, and safety are all parts of the equation, but there are so many avenues to consider.

If you’re interested in the future of electric mobility, then you might want to know about the upcoming Electric Days Digital Experience. The fourth-ever Electric Days event runs from February 8 through 12, 2021. As with so many things during the pandemic, it’s an exclusively online event. Video and other information pertaining to the event will be archived on the official Electric Days website.

It’s a conference and innovations showcase featuring a number of big names in electric mobility. Our colleagues at Motor1.com and InsideEVs.it are collaborating with magazine publishing giant Condé Nast to bring OEMs, industry members, and artists alike together.

Participants include BMW, Citroën, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, Volkswagen, Bosch, and Flash Battery. Personalities appearing at the event include architect Stefano Boeri, TV presenter Filippa Lagerbäck, Oscar-winning musician Giorgio Moroder, and Fully Charged presenter Robert Llewellyn.

The schedule of events has yet to be announced as of February 1, 2021. However, you’ll be able to view the livestream as it happens, as well as revisit anything you missed or want to go back to later on. It’s not clear at this point whether any interactive features are planned, such as any place to submit questions and have them answered during certain panels or presentations.

If you’re interested in the state of electric mobility, as well as where it’s going in the future, mark your calendars and be sure to drop in on this conference. Whether you woke up to an imposing snow mountain outside, or your days are bright, warm and sunny, the electric vehicle train keeps moving forward and you’ll want to be on it.