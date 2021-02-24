BMW Motorrad India has launched the R 18 Classic in the local market. With a price tag of Rs. 24 lakh, or the equivalent of $33,168 USD, this bike is one of the most expensive cruisers in the market. In fact its Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than the R 18 First Edition which was launched in the country a few months ago.

Now there are of course, a few things that make the R 18 Classic a bit more premium, and as such, deserving of the steeper price tag. For starters, the Classic is a more touring-oriented machine which features creature comforts that make it both more comfortable and safer for long-haul trips. For starters, the R 18 Classic comes equipped with LED auxiliary lights for added visibility at night. It also comes with a massive windshield which is meant to reduce wind buffeting and various types of insects splatting onto your visor while riding for extended distances on the highway.

The BMW R 18 Classic is equipped with a cushier seat for added comfort. It even comes with a pillion seat, making it capable of two-up riding. Last but not least, a set of saddlebags gives the R 18 Classic just a bit more utility especially on longer journeys. To add to these creature comforts, the BMW R 18 Classic comes standard with electronic cruise control. On top of this it gets three ride modes, engine drag torque control, a keyless ignition system, and even a reverse gear which helps the rider maneuver this massive machine when things get a bit tight.

As far as performance goes, it gets the same 1,802cc boxer-twin engine found on the R 18 First Edition. This engine is in fact the biggest boxer BMW currently has in production and is rated at an adequate 89.9 horsepower, and a monstrous 116 ft-lbs of torque.