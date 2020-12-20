When it comes to motorcycles, the slogan ‘bigger is better’ doesn’t always ring true—especially when it comes to lightweight machines meant to deliver every last ounce of performance. However, when it comes to road dominating cruisers, wherein torque and road presence is the name of the game, bigger most definitely means better.

That being said, the world watched in awe when BMW Motorrad unveiled its biggest motorcycle yet in the form of the R 18. Powered by a gargantuan 1,802cc engine dubbed the Big Boxer, the R 18 was styled impeccably for the enthusiast with a discerning taste for both classic style and exquisite modern engineering. Its sleek and elegant lines complement the bike’s upscale mechanical and electronic features, making the bike a perfect fit as BMW’s most premium retro-styled machine.

With that, BMW Motorrad Philippines launched the new cruiser via a virtual event featuring key personalities in the local automotive industry, as well as BMW Philippines top executives. The virtual launch event highlighted the bike’s key features such, central of which, the 1,802cc engine that churns out 91 horsepower and 116 ft-lbs of torque. The bike’s Euro-5 compliant engine is by no means a rip-your-arms-off wheelie popping mill, instead it's a docile and compliant engine that’s happy trundling along at highway speed, and delivering gobs of torque from idle.

In order to support the bike’s massive engine and provide a smooth and compliant ride, a double-loop tubular steel frame was used. This was done, both as an homage to BMW’s classic chassis construction, and in order to maximize chassis rigidity. Suspension duties are handled by a preload adjustable front telescopic fork featuring a central suspension strut. Outback, the swingarm is styled after the classic BMW R 5, and the wire-spoked wheels accentuate the bike’s retro style even further.

Beneath the retro styling and gorgeous craftsmanship lies a slew of electronic rider aids designed to keep you and the bike rubber side down, and shiny side up. All this comes in a package that bears quite a hefty price tag—PHP 1,955,000, or the equivalent of $40,000 USD. This price is, however, backed by BMW Motorrad’s industry-leading five year/ 500,000 kilometer warranty.