Yamaha Motor Philippines has announced that it has opened its newest manufacturing facility in Batangas. Located in the Lima Technology Center (LTC) in Malvar, Batangas, the new manufacturing facility will focus on the production of Yamaha's small-displacement scooters for the local market. Some of the bikes that will see production in the new facility include the likes of the Yamaha NMAX 155 and the Yamaha Aerox 155.

During the ceremonial launch, Yamaha Motors Philippines president, Hiroshi Koike joined former congresswoman Charito Plaza, who serves as the director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, in rolling out the first Yamaha NMAX produced in the new facility. In fact, this marks the start of the local production of the company's best-selling scooter. Does this mean we could soon see the Yamaha NMAX get even more affordable.

The brand new Yamaha facility in Batangas was initially scheduled to open in August of 2020. However, as fate would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive delay in the schedule of the new factory. Apart from the potential benefit the new facility has on consumers, it has an equally impressive contribution to the local economy. In total, the inauguration of the new facility has opened up 250 jobs, mostly for folks residing in the Batangas and Laguna area, a region known for its industrial parks and manufacturing facilities.

Yamaha's new facility in Batangas is capable of producing an impressive 300,000 motorcycles per year. Before the launch of the new factory, Yamaha produced the Mio series of scooters, YTX 125, and XTZ 125 dual sport in their 23-hectare facility at the Lima Technology Center. The addition of the new facility undoubtedly boosts the company's capabilities while expanding the range of bikes that see local assembly.